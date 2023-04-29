Towanda Golf Club welcomes new leader

TOWANDA — For most, the golf course represents a chance to cut out of work early, catch up with friends, enjoy the fair weather or close a business deal.
However, those courses don’t run themselves. For the Towanda Golf Club, there is a new man in charge of daily oversight: PGA professional Mark Chlebek.
Chlebek, who started at the club on April 10, joins the staff after more than 20 years in the game of golf. Having become a PGA Class A member in 1997 — a certification earned following required training and internships that take a number of years to complete — he has been involved with golf programs all around the world.
“Basically anybody could have this job; anybody could run a golf club or anybody could teach golf,” Chlebek said. “What a PGA membership basically does is, basically you have to go through three levels of schooling. You’ll learn about everything to do with the golf business — golf cart fleet, teaching, customer management, customer relations, all that kind of stuff.”
Having spent time at various clubs around the United States, and serving as the director of The PGA Academy at The Players Club in Beijing, China from 2019-2022, Chlebek has built a long list of experience in the sport of golf.
Growing up around football rather than golf — Chlebek’s father coached both collegiate and professional football — Chlebek played football at Ohio University before going on to become a coach himself at the University of Colorado.
Golf had originally served as just a pastime for Chlebek, who continued playing recreationally, improving his game and staying around the sport. Originally, he didn’t plan on making a career out of it.
“They were going through budget cuts at Colorado. My coaching job was potentially going to be gone,” said Chlebek. “I had played golf as a kid growing up, messing around, but I played football, basketball, baseball, growing up. Golf was just kind of for fun.”
When budgeting at the University of Colorado put Chlebek’s job status up in the air moving forward, Chlebek pivoted to a new endeavor — this time on a different green.
“When I got into college, I got pretty good. I got to the point where I could break 80 and shoot some decent scores, just not knowing what I was doing but I just loved to play,” Chlebek said. “Just right place, right time, a friend of a friend called and said ‘hey I need an assistant golf pro, you want a job?’ and I figured I’d give it a shot and see what happens.”
As he gets started at the Towanda Golf Club, Chlebek sees some things members and others in the community should be excited about moving forward.
“We’ve got all kinds of stuff that’s changing,” Chlebek said. “We’re trying to upscale a little bit. Bringing in some different stuff in the golf shop and just kind of trying to do some different things. We’ll do a lot of different stuff on the golf course, a lot of stuff with me, and play with the members. We got some fun events, turning the golf into a par three course (for example). Go and have some fun. I think there’s room to do a lot of things we haven’t really done here in the past.”
Having joined a relatively new ownership group at the club, Chlebek and the club are hoping to create a place golfers want to play at more than once.
“I think the cool part about this is, this club has been here a long time. I think some people have some understanding about what it’s all about, and we’re trying to kind of blow that out. Change the way that we impact things and do things around here. Hopefully, we’ll get some people in and they’re gonna say ‘oh, this is different than it used to be.’ We want to make sure when people come in, they come back.”
With his background as a coach, he is also passionate about the course becoming a place where young people can come to learn the game, as well as being a place where local teams can feel comfortable.
“I’d like to get more involved in that. I’d like to have them out,” Chlebek said. “Maybe do some clinics for them and some things like that and make this kind of home, so they have some pride in that. And then when they do play some matches they have some home court advantage.”
For Chlebek, the teaching aspect is also important.
“As a PGA member, that’s part of what our role is, to grow the game. That’s kind of what we’re tasked with,” Chlebek said. “That’s a big deal.”
Chlebek is looking forward to getting to know the community and, as far as playing goes, should invite friendly competition when he is able to get out and play the course, as well as improving the experience for those that come out.
“I like to play. I’ll play a lot with the members, that’s part of my day-to-day stuff. So I keep my game up pretty well,” Chlebek said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.