Towanda Golf Club welcomes new leader

PGA professional Mark Chlebek has taken over the day-to-day operations at Towanda Golf Club.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — For most, the golf course represents a chance to cut out of work early, catch up with friends, enjoy the fair weather or close a business deal.

However, those courses don’t run themselves. For the Towanda Golf Club, there is a new man in charge of daily oversight: PGA professional Mark Chlebek.