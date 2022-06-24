TOWANDA — Golfers from four local courses gathered at Towanda Golf Club to compete for the prestigious Little Brown Jug, which has been handed out since 1960.
Towanda Golf Club, The Club at Shepard Hills, Corey Creek Golf Club and Elmira Country Club each sent teams of ten women golfers, with the top eight scores counted in the final tally.
Host Towanda came out on top with a team score of 744.
Corey Creek took second with a 777, Shepard Hills was third with an 817, and Elmira shot an 844 to take fourth place.
Linda Messner of Towanda Golf Club shot the lowest gross score with an 82.
Julie Wickwire, also from Towanda, had the best net score with a 64.
The other members of the winning team from Towanda were Darlene Innocenzo, Sarah Dunn, Debbie Phillippi, Sonya Adams, Karen Parkhurst and Bobbi Kilmer.
“We’re thrilled for our team and for Towanda golf course,” Messner, who also helped plan the tournament, said.
Messner also touched on how special it is to be able to host the event.
“Every four years, we have an opportunity, and we’re thrilled to be able to host today,” she said.
