Towanda golf focused on improving

Towanda’s Teagan Irish watches a drive sail down the fairway at the Jerry Smith Invitational last Friday.

 Review Photo/Ryan Sharp

TOWANDA — The Towanda golf team is entering the 2022 season with a relatively young roster, but according to coach Paul Lantz, the players have already made significant improvements to their games.

“I think our young kids have really progressed. They’ve worked really hard all summer,” Lantz said. “We’re pretty young across the board. We do have two girl seniors, but they’re both still second-year players. It’s been really nice through the summer and this early part of the season. They keep working hard and they keep improving.”