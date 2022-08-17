Towanda golf focused on improving

TOWANDA — The Towanda golf team is entering the 2022 season with a relatively young roster, but according to coach Paul Lantz, the players have already made significant improvements to their games.
“I think our young kids have really progressed. They’ve worked really hard all summer,” Lantz said. “We’re pretty young across the board. We do have two girl seniors, but they’re both still second-year players. It’s been really nice through the summer and this early part of the season. They keep working hard and they keep improving.”
Continuing to improve throughout the season is the goal for the Black Knights this year.
“Just consistent improvement, keep getting better every day,” Lantz said. “We try to work on one thing every day to get better at, whether it’s the swing or putting or whatever it might be. It’s daily goals, it’s little things to keep improving their game.”
However, Lantz still has his eye on the big picture.
“The big picture is obviously to improve as a team in the league, improving our status there and getting district eligible,” he said. “Those are our big goals.”
That will not come easy, though, as Lantz expects some tough competition in the NTL.
“I think that the league is going to be better this year. I think there’s more teams that are going to be contenders,” he said. “I think you’re going to see a better overall average of scores, so the competition is going to be good. I just hope we fit well into that competition so we can go in and win a bunch of matches ourselves.”
Having that tough competition can be a good thing, both for Towanda and the league as a whole.
“It’s exciting. I’m all about the league being better and growing, and I want everybody to be good,” Lantz said. “I want to see the NTL be very successful this year like we have been in the past. I want to see that growth and see more kids competing for district titles.”
Towanda’s league season officially starts with an NTL meet at Sayre this afternoon, though the Knights hosted the Jerry Smith Invitational last week, which Lantz said was especially good for the newcomers.
“Before our tournament last week, a lot of the kids had never been in competition before, so this is their first experience of competition,” he said. “I thought they responded very well in the tournament. Some of them had some nervous starts, but rebounded and played pretty well after that.”
While players can improve in practice, it ultimately shows in competition, which Lantz is looking forward to most.
“We’re feeling great. It’s really nice to be back out,” he said. “We did practice a lot in the summer, but it’s nice to get back out and compete. You can practice a lot, but competing is that piece that you miss.”
