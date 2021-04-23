Towanda graduate Cooper Mosier came up just short of placing at the NJCAA Wresting Championships.
Wrestling at 165 pounds for St. Loud, the Towanda graduate reached the quarterfinals.
Mosier opened with a 13-3 major decision and followed that up with a 19-6 major decision in the round of 16.
Mosier dropped a hard-fought 5-1 match to Christian Minto of NIACC in the quarterfinals to fall into the consolation round.
In the consolation round Mosier fell 5-2 to Tyson Villalpando of Nieasho to watch his journey end just short of a medal. Villalpando wound up finishing eighth.
