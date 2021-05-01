Senior Ally Tama (Towanda, Pa./Towanda) broke Kutztown University’s five-year old outdoor pole vault record with an NCAA provisional mark of 3.81m (12-6) and was one of three event winners for the Golden Bears at Saturday’s Paul Kaiser Classic hosted by Shippensburg.
Tama came into the meet third on KU’s all-time top 10 list, having cleared 3.71 (12-2) at the 2019 PSAC Championships, but established a new personal record and surpassed former record holder Emma Sullivan (3.80m/12-5.5) on her first attempt at 12-feet, 6-inches. The Towanda native was in a class of her own, Saturday, finishing more than 1.5 feet ahead of teammate Myah Davies (New Market, Md./Linganore) and East Stroudsburg’s Hannah Frankenfield in second (3.35m/10-11.75).
She has the top height in the PSAC currently with an NCAA provisional height of 12-feet, 6-inches.
