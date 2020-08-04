Junior pole vaulter Ally Tama (Towanda, Pa./Towanda) was named an All-Academic Athlete and Kutztown University women’s track & field an All-Academic Team as the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced its 2019-20 Track & Field Academic Awards, Thursday afternoon.
Tama, a junior from Towanda, Pennsylvania, won the 2020 PSAC Indoor Championship in the pole vault, clearing 11’11.25” (3.64m). She ranked third in the Atlantic Region and 25th in NCAA Division II in the event during the indoor season on the strength of a 12’7.5” (3.85m) performance at the Bucknell Bison Open & Multi back on Jan. 31. The psychology major is now a two-time USTFCCCA All-Academic Athlete, having received the same recognition following the 2018-19 season when she was the runner-up in the pole vault at the PSAC Outdoor Championships.
Tama exceeded the 3.25 cumulative GPA threshold, completed at least 24 semester hours and achieved an automatic or provisional NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships qualifying mark to claim her spot as an All-Academic Athlete.
Kutztown’s impressive streak of team academic success continued for a 13th straight season, as head coach Ray Hoffman mentored a Golden Bear women’s track & field team once again touted as a USTFCCCA All-Academic Team. Hoffman’s team has attained such a status every season since 2007-08.
The Golden Bears qualified as an All-Academic Team by registering a team GPA of 3.0 or higher during the 2019-20 academic year and were among 149 NCAA Division II program honored nationally.
