WELLSBORO — Porschia Bennett scored 24 points, recorded seven rebounds and had five steals to help lead Towanda over Wellsboro 60-35 on Tuesday night.
Towanda started slow, leading 12-8 after the first quarter.
That all changed in the second quarter as the Black Knights scored 26 points. Towanda’s Paige Manchester scored two three pointers and eight of her 15 points in the quarter.
Manchester also had eight rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Wellsboro hung in the game, scoring 17 points in the second quarter but Towanda didn’t let up.
The Lady Knights exploded for 24 points in the third quarter. Bennett scored 14 points in the frame.
Gracie Schoonver contributed eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Towanda and five other Lady Black Knights recorded a point.
Towanda is back in action on Thursday, traveling to face North Penn-Liberty Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
