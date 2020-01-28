The Towanda football team held their annual banquet this past weekend to hand out awards and induct new Hall of Fame members.
This year’s new Hall of Fame inductees are Jim Steel Sr. (video), Chris Brown (1977), Kirby Ellis (1992), David Ausem who is accepting for his brother Rick Ausem (1994), Bill Gardner (2008) and Dakota Roof (2010).
The Legacy Award recipients are Tanner Kunkle, Blake Templeton and Lacin Terry.
Kunkle also earned the Frank Bialek and Newman and Patricial Benson A.C.E. Awards, Terry earned the John Brian (JB) Griffin Memorial Award and Templeton earned the Jack Young Memorial Award.
Mason Hartmann earned the Tough Guy Award and was given the award from the first ever recipient Jim Lacek, who earned his 30 years ago (1990).
The Freshman of the Year are Elias Shrawder and Wyatt Delamater, Brad Carrey earned the Coaches’ Award and Trevor Wills earned the Shock Team Player of the Year.
All League players included Kunkle, Trent Kithcart, Hartmann, Jyshaire Robinson and Haven Benjamin-Fee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.