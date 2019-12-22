TOWANDA — Why not you.
Coming into the season Towanda’s coaches knew things could go a lot of different ways.
They didn’t have the big guns from the past couple years, but they did have kids who were eager and willing learners.
And they told the kids ‘why not you.’
That has shown through this week as the Black Knights followed up their historic win over Tunkhannock with another big win over Hughesville, 42-34, on Saturday.
“We had some really good bouts tonight,” said coach Bill Sexton. “This was a big match-up, Hughesville came in 4-2 and have been on a good run and did a pretty good at the Top Hat.”
Big pins from Evan Johnson (160), who bumped up nearly two weight classes, and Aaron Herlt (220), who was down 9-2, propelled the Knights to their second straight dual meet win.
“I think our kids buy into the system,” Sexton remarked. “We talked with the beginning part of the season. We didn’t have the big name kids but we have kids that have been part of the program for our entire career. We told them they had to step up and wrestle like Towanda wrestlers wrestle and that’s what they’ve been doing this year.”
The Knights jumped out to a 15-0 lead over the Spartans as Wyatt Delamater (132) got a fall followed by Skyler Allen (138) earning an 11-6 decision over Kadin Fetterman.
A fall from Joseph Vanderpool (145) had Towanda sitting pretty.
Luke Gorg (152) of Hughesville got them on the scoreboard with a fall of his own.
Then came Johnson, who weighed in at 147 pounds, bumping up to 160. He made quick work of Hughesville’s Simon Bennage, pinning him in 47 seconds.
“He came up with a real big pin against a kid who has been having a decent season,” said Sexton.
The Spartans got back to back falls from Dylan Farnsworth (170) and Chase Snyder (182) to cut it to 21-18.
A Clay Watkins pin (195) gave Towanda some breathing room, giving them a 27-18 lead.
Then came the momentum changing win at 220.
Herlt got down 5-1 right off the bat and found himself down 9-2 at one point before getting a second period takedown. He then used a third period takedown to get the fall.
“That was a very big fall for us,” Sexton said. “That turned the whole match around for us.”
That was a 9-point swing on the scoreboard as the Knights now found themselves up 33-18.
Hughesville’s Caleb Burkhart (285) scored a fall to make it 33-24 but Towanda’s Shane Atwood (106) earned a forfeit followed by Tyler Hawley (113) earning a 6-3 decision over Eli Olshefskie to secure the Knights victory.
“Tyler Hawley had a big win for us to put the match away,” said Sexton.
Hunter Foust (120) and Caiden Puderbach (126) finished the match with falls for Hughesville.
The victory pushes Towanda to 8-1 on the year as they get ready for the Windsor Tournament after Christmas.
It also showed the coaching staff that their motivating techniques were working.
“We’ve told the kids ‘why not you,’” Sexton said. “Why not you who is the kid that steps up this year and goes to districts, goes to regionals and goes to states.”
It also helped that they had two big events before the match to get them revved up.
Sexton was honored with a banner marking him the winningest wrestling coach in District IV and the second winningest coach in the PIAA.
And two former wrestlers were inducted into the Towanda Wrestling Hall of Fame — Mike Chatburn and T.K. Spencer.
“We preach that kind of stuff all the time,” explained Sexton. “You’re part of a program that’s been here for 65 years. Obviously there are other good programs around the area but you are a part of what you are, step up and do it. So far this year they have. Who knows where we’ll go this year but were off to a great start.”
