TOWANDA — The Towanda wrestling program will host its annual Flynn Propane Duals on Saturday with seven other teams competing.
The tournament is a two pool system with teams from each pool crossing over to determine a champion by total record.
Western Wayne, Horseheads, North Penn, and Towanda will be in Pool A. Sullivan County, West Scranton, Port Allegany, and Montoursville are in Pool B.
In round one, North Penn faces Towanda, and Western Wayne squares off against Horseheads in Pool A. Pool B’s matches will be West Scranton going up against Montoursville and Port Allegany matching up with Sullivan County.
The second round pits Horseheads against Towanda and Montoursville with Port Allegany in Pool A. Pool B action will see West Scranton face Sullivan County and North Penn pairing up against Western Wayne.
The third round of Pool A will have Western Wayne face Towanda and North Penn up against Horsheads in the other match. In Pool B, Sullivan County faces Montoursville and Port Allegany squares off against West Scranton.
The fourth and fifth rounds will be determined by the records of each team.
Wrestling will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
