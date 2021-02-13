ATHENS — The North Section Junior High wrestling championship was held on Friday, a day before the varsity event today.
Towanda led the way with nine champions and five runner-ups on the day.
At 80 pounds Bryghton Yale of Towanda won, with Lyle Vermilya of Canton second and Hunter Simonds of Williamson third.
Tanner Vanderpool of Towanda won the 87-pound title, ahead of teammate Lillie Maynard and Lawrence Halbfoerester of Canton.
At 94 pounds Isaiah Harvey of Wyalusing won, followed by Wyatt Stranger of Towanda and Cole Patrick of Wyalusing.
Sullivan County’ Colton Wade won at 101, topping Carson Rockwell of Canton and Jerry Johnson of Wyalusing was third.
Cooper Robinson of Athens won at 108, followed by Troy’s Kaleb Robinson and Anthony Riffenburg of Towanda.
At 115 Holden Ward of Canton won, followed by Rylee Sluyter of Towanda and Noah Robinson of Williamson.
Caden Delameter of Towanda won at 122, followed by Ayden Hunsinger of Wyalusing and Kaden Walker of Jersey Shore.
Hayden Space of Towanda won at 130, followed by teammate Sawyer Robinson and Jonathan Earle of Wyalusing.
Riley Vanderpool of Towanda won at 138, followed by Isaac Shaffer of Wyalusing and Jason Mahosky of Canton.
Mason Higley of Towanda won at 145, followed by Kolsen Keathley of Athens.
Ryder Brown of Wellsboro won at 155, followed by Towanda’s Tashon Gardner and Zach Lantz of Towanda.
At 170 Jace Gunther of Towanda won, followed by Athens’ Matthias Welles and Eden Flynn of Towanda.
Aiden Miller of Towanda won at 190, followed by Tim Freeman of Williamson.
At 210 Zach Parker of Towanda won, followed by Jonathan Peterson of Wellsboro and Luke Sottolano of Williamson.
Caleb Nelson of Athens won at 250, followed by Jersey Shore’s Owen Vandruff and Timm Parker of Towanda.
