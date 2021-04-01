Nine junior high wrestlers and six youth wrestlers from Towanda will wrestle at Keystone States.
The youth wrestlers are Gage Evans, Cameron Allis, Brayden Spencer, Kaylen Sluyter, JC Allis and Curtis Maynard.
The junior high wrestlers are Rylee Sluyter, Lillie Maynard, Caden Delamater, Riley Vanderpool, Sawyer Robinson, Mason Higley, Jace Gunther, Aiden Miller and Zack Parker.
They will wrestle today through Saturday in Monroeville at the convention center.
