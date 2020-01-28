Towanda Jr High keeps plugging away. On Saturday they traveled to Line Mountain Invitational which was a 28 team individual tournament. The Black Knights saw 10 place winners over the weekend. Towanda finished second as team to Saucon Valley who is currently ranked fourth in the State by Pa News Magazine. The Black Knights held on to the first place position for all rounds leading into the finals place matches. Saucon had four champs to nip Towanda by three points for the championship.
Riley Vanderpool (115), Jace Gunther (145) and Jared Gunther (250) all took home silvers as Caden Delamater (108) earned a bronze.
Lillie Maynard (80), Hayden Space (94), Dillion Gallager (130) and Gunner Leighton (210) were all fourth with Tim Parker (190) seventh and Quinton Woodburn (138) earning an eighth place finish.
Towanda 41, Warrior Run 32
The Black Knight junior high squad continued their undefeated dual meet season last week.
Down 27-13 at one point they won five of the final six matches to nab the win.
Jace Gunther, Zach Parker and Timothy Parker all had falls on the night with Jared Gunther nabbing a forfeit at 250 pounds to secure the win.
Hayden Space and Aiden Miller both scored major decisions with Rylee Sluyter, Caden Delamater and Riley Vanderpool each earning decisions.
