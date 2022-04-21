WELLSBORO — The Towanda tennis team couldn’t muster together enough individual wins in a 3-2, 4-1 doubleheader loss to Galeton on Wednesday afternoon.
Galeton’s Reilly Streich defeated Rein Alderfer 6-1, 6-1 in their first matchup and 6-1, 6-0 in match two.
Towanda’s Daicon Yrigollen fell to Micah Batson 6-2,6-3, and 6-0, 6-4 in their second match.
Galeton’s Braiden Cimino swept Luke Tavani , 6-2 and 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Vinny Carbo and Ethan Dillman picked up the first victory for the Black Knights. The duo took down John Martin and Matthew Smith.
Carbo and Dillman lost match two 6-4, 6-2.
Towanda also won the second doubles match. Ryan O’Connor and Haven Poll topped Jeremiah Luberz and Elijah Kiselyk 6-1, 6-1.
The Black Knights will host North Penn-Liberty on Monday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.