TOWANDA — The Towanda wrestling team had an excellent day on the mats in the Flynn Propane Duel Finals going undefeated, until ultimately falling to Montoursville 46-15 in the finals.
The Black Knights opened the day by defeating North Penn-Liberty 42-27.
In its second match of the day, Towanda defeated Western Wayne 55-15.
Towanda defeated West Scranton 46-21 in the quarterfinals.
In the semi-finals, Towanda defeated Port Allegany 42-21.
The Black Knights struggled to pick up results against Montoursville in the finals.
At 215 pounds, Cole Yonkin defeated Towanada’s Tim Parker by fall one minute in.
In the 285 weight class, Gaven Farquharson defeated Towanda’s Jared Gunter by a close 2-1 decision.
Wyatt Stranger earned a forfeit victory for Towanda at 106 pounds and Ryan Aguirre earned a forfeit victory for Montoursville at 113 pounds.
Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel earned a fall victory at 1:55 over Towanda’s Shane Atwood in the 120 weight class.
David Kennedy earned Montoursville a forfeit victory at the 126 weight class.
In the 132 weight class, Towanda’s Rylee Sluyter lost by a 2-0 decision to Cole Johnson.
At 138 pounds, Riley Vanderpool defeated Montoursville’s Blaize Vogel by a 7-4 decision.
Towanda’s Sawyer Robinson lost to Montoursville’s Hunter Miller by a 7-4 decision at 145 pounds.
At 152 pounds, Jace Gunter earned a fall victory for Towanda at 4:39 over Josiah Schans.
In the 160 weight class, Montoursville’s Kayden Frame defeated Mason Highley by a 8-2 decision.
Towanda’s Bryant Green lost by a 10-0 major decision to Issac Cory at 172 pounds.
In the final match of the day, Montoursville’s Nate Fisher defeated Aiden Miller by fall at 2:39.
Towanda returns to the mats on Tuesday to host Northeast Bradford at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.