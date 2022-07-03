TOWANDA — The Towanda Majors All-Stars rolled to a 13-1 win over Southern Tioga in District 15 Bracket play on Saturday.
Towanda racked up six hits in the first inning and took a 4-0 lead in the process.
Boom Thompson, Shane Maghamez and Keegan Stroud all recorded extra base hits in the second inning, and all three scored.
In the third inning, Thompson and Maghamez each walked, before coming in to score on a two-RBI single by Stroud. Harper Wells then reached on an error and two more runs scored to make it an 11-0 game.
Towanda tacked on two more runs later in the inning.
Southern Tioga’s one run came in the third.
Thompson, Maghamez and Stroud all had two hits for Towanda.
Towanda will play for a spot in the final round of the District 15 bracket on July 8 against Athens.
