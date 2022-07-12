TOWANDA — The Towanda Majors All-Stars fell 8-4 to Wellsboro in the losers’ bracket final on Sunday, bringing an end to their season.
Wellsboro took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Towanda came back and plated four runs in the second inning to take a lead.
Unfortunately for Towanda, that would be the remainder of their offense.
Wellsboro cut into the lead with two runs in the third inning, and went ahead 5-4 in the fourth.
After scoring another run in the fifth, Wellboro tacked on two more in the sixth to create a four-run cushion.
Boom Thompson led the Towanda offense with two hits, including a double, and scored a run.
Harper Welles and Shane Maghamez each added one hit and one run scored for Towanda in the loss.
Wellsboro will take on Athens in the District 15 final tonight.
