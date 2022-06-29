TOWANDA — The Towanda Majors All-Stars won a thriller over Wellsboro on Tuesday, coming out on top with a 4-2 win in extra innings.
Towanda, playing as the away team, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a Gage Evans home run.
Wellsboro answered in the bottom of the inning after Madden Mascho drew a leadoff walk and later scored on an RBI single by RJ Doughtie.
Jack Starkweather gave Wellsboro a 2-1 lead in the third with an RBI single.
Towanda’s Blake Spencer drew a walk to lead off the fifth inning, and two more walks loaded the bases.
A ball snuck by the catcher, and Spencer capitalized, sliding in to score the tying run.
The next eight batters were retired in order, before Wellsboro put a man on with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
A strikeout ended the inning, and the game headed to extra innings.
With one out in the top of the seventh. Jason Wickwire singled and advanced to third on a double by Boom Thompson.
That brought up Hagen Jones, who drilled a two-RBI double to deep center field and gave Towanda a 4-2 lead.
Wellsboro put two on with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but Towanda pitcher Keegan Stroud induced a popup for the final out to secure the hard-fought victory.
Towanda will play again on Saturday against an opponent to be determined.
