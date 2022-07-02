TOWANDA — After the Towanda Minors All-Stars went ahead 8-0, RTL climbed back into Friday night’s losers’ bracket game, but Towanda escaped with the 10-8 win.
Towanda, playing as the away team, took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on back-to-back RBI walks by Drew Meghamez and Arlo Snyder.
In the top of the second, Wyatt Jones made it 3-0 for Towanda with an RBI double, and an error off the bat of Meghamez drove in two more runs.
Meghamez later scored on a passed ball to make the score 6-0.
Towanda added two more runs in the top of the third before RTL got on the board in the bottom of the inning when Noah hit an RBI groundout to score Garrett Gowin.
Towanda got the run back in the top of the fourth when Jeffrey Comstock scored on passed ball to make it a 9-1 game.
The RTL offense began to click in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Parker Sands and Grayson Johnson started the frame with back-to-back singles, and both scored when Tucker Browning reached on an error, making the score 9-3.
Browning scored when Sawyer Clouse reached on an error, and Gowin followed with an RBI single.
Following a walk and a strikeout, Eli Tinna hit a two-RBI double, and Sands drew an RBI walk to bring RTL within one run.
Jones pushed the Towanda lead back to two with an RBI single in the top of the fifth.
RTL got two on in the bottom of the inning, but Towanda escaped the jam and sent RTL down in order in the sixth to secure the win.
Jones led the Towanda offense with two hits and two RBI, while Meghamez added one hit an one RBI.
Tinna had one hit with two RBI for RTL, and Gowin had a hit and an RBI. Browning added two RBI in the loss.
Towanda is now one win away from a spot in the final round of the District 15 bracket. They will play Southern Tioga on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
