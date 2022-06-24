TOWANDA — The Towanda Minor All-Stars rolled to a 12-1 win over NEBall in the first round of District 15 bracket play on Thursday.
Nolyn Tuttle led Towanda with a pair of hits, including a double, and two runs scored.
Towanda would also get doubles from Drew Maghamez and Cash Raffin, who had two RBI in the win.
Other hitters for Towanda were Dempsey Stevens, who also had one RBI, Arlo Snyder, who scored a pair of runs, Scout Nemeth and Brayden Cox.
On the hill for Towanda, Wyatt Jones wouldn’t allow a hit while giving up one unearned run, issuing three walks and striking out six.
Towanda, the second seed from the Mid-East, will play at RTL (No. 1 in East) on Saturday.
Editor’s Note: No names were listed on Gamechanger for NEBall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.