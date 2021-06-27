Towanda Minors softball
The Towanda Minors softball team opened bracket play with a 14-0 win over RTL, scoring six runs in the opening inning.
Kendal Cook threw a no hitter, striking out six and she had three hits and scored three runs and Haileigh Lineburg had a hit and scored three runs.
Kaylin Sluyter had two hits and scored two runs and Mary-Kate Eberlin scored two runs and had a hit.
Molly Roberts scored a run and Natalie Bump had a hit.
Hailey Harbst and Paige Buchanan each had hits and scored runs and Ily Benjamin had two hits and scored a run.
Athens Majors baseball
The Athens Majors baseball team picked up a 6-2 win over Susquehanna Area in bracket play on Saturday.
Athens scored all six runs in the first two innings, four in the opening inning of the win.
Graham Wanck, Connor Davidson, Joey Dickerson, Alex McQuay and Brycen Wood had hits for Athens.
Dickerson had two RBI, and Zach Fisher and Wanck had RBI, while Kamdyn Wheeler, Cartyr C, Wheeler, DAvidson, Fisher and Wood scored runs.
Wanck struck out one in 2 1/3 innings and Davidson pitched 3 2/3 relief innings, getting all 10 of his outs by strikeout, while allowing two hits and an unearned run.
