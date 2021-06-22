The Towanda Minors softball team beat Susquehanna County 11-1 in the opening game of pool play on Sunday.
Towanda scored seven runs in the third inning of the victory.
Natalie Bump had two hits, with a triple and two runs scored in the win and Kendal Cook and Haileigh Lineburg each had a double, while Morris Cobb had two hits in the game.
Kaylen Sluyter, MK Eberlin, Molly Roberts, Ily Benjamin and Hailey Harbst each had hits in the game.
Eberlin and Cobb each scored two runs in the game and Sluyter, Sadie Overpeck, Lineburg and Harbst all scored runs for Towanda.
MINORS BASEBALL
Troy 11,
Towanda 9, 8 innings
In a game that started Saturday and had to finish on Sunday due to weather, Troy scored four times in the bottom of the eighth inning to win the game.
Towanda had tied the game in the sixth, to force extra innings and scored two in the top of the eighth, before Troy won it. Both teams started the eighth with runners on second base.
Hunter Watson had two hits, with a double, and scored three runs in the win. In the eighth inning Watson and Josiah Pesesky each had hits and drove in runs to help Troy win it.
Pesesky had two hits and scored a run.
Oakley Roberts had a double and scored a run.
Lucas Kress scored two runs for Troy and Blake Putnam had a hit and scored two runs.
Jerrett Root and Zachary Blasz scored runs for Troy.
Harper Welles had two hits and scored a run for Towanda and Rylan Cook, Blayke Spencer and Drew Maghamez each had a hit and scored a run.
Wyatt James scored two runs and Jason Wickwire, Hudson Nash and Ahston Vischansky each scored runs in the game.
MAJORS BASEBALL
Sayre 24, RTL 0
Brendan Cook threw a no-hitter, striking out eight and walking none in the victory.
Jordan Brown and Shaine Strickland each had three hits in the game. Strickland had two doubles, five RBI and three runs scored and Brown had a double, three RBI and two runs scored.
Chase Wheeler and Brady Flynn each had two hits, Wheeler had a double and scored three runs and Flynn scored a run and had two RBI.
Cook had a hit, an RBI and three runs scored and Justin Koenig, Blake Zingeser, Cy Young and Tucker Green had hits.
Koenig had a an RBI and three runs scored, Zingeser had two RBI, Young had two RBI and three runs scored and Green scored a run
