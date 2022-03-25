TOWANDA — On one of the first sunny afternoons of the tennis season, Towanda came up just short against Galeton in a 3-2 loss on Thursday afternoon.
In the first matchup, Galeton’s Reilly Streich defeated Rein Alderfer 6-0, 6-1.
On the second court, Towanda’s Daicon Yrigollen fell 6-4, 6-4 to Michah Batson.
Towanda’s Luke Tavani was awarded a forfeit victory in the third and final singles match.
Galeton’s Braiden Cimino and John Martin defeated Ryan O’Connor and Aidan Hennessey in doubles action 6-7,6-2.
The Black Knights earned their second victory in the other doubles matchup. Tavani and Haven Poll got the best of Matthew Smith and Elijah Kiselyk 6-1, 6-0.
Towanda will look to bounce back on Saturday, hosting North Penn-Liberty at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.