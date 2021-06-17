Towanda native making waves in Montana hunting scene

TOWANDA — Towanda native Tyler Kravitz was recently featured on the front cover of the North American White Tail magazine, including an article he wrote chronicling the hunt of a lifetime.
The North American White Tail magazine publishes eight issues a year focusing on trophy deer hunting providing insider tips and tricks for hunting.
Kravitz attended Towanda high school and grew up in the area before moving to Montana.
"I have always had that strong passion for the outdoors and every chance I could I would leave work and do something that was related to hunting," Kravitz said. "Hunting became a passion that my brothers and I shared together as a friends essentially and it has just always been a big part of my life."
Kravitz moved to Montana a few years ago and immediately found a stroke of luck after stumbling across large deer sheds on a property he was granted permission to search during his first spring in Montana.
"Being an east coast guy Im not used to having the opportunity to chase dear of that caliber so I did everything in my power to get permission from the landowner once I was granted access," Kravitz said.
Kravitz was excited at the prospect of tracking the deer the following year. Once the hunting season rolled around, he spent weeks scouting and planning how he would kill the deer.
"My biggest tip from this experience is I believe that more time scouting and less time hunting," Kravitz said. "If you know what the dear is doing and learn him you are going to make a better move and the better chance you will have in successfully killing one."
Kravitz put his advice into practice spending over two weeks scouting the deer's behaviors and after 19 days and a few failures he knew he had to act fast before losing his chance forever.
"I figured the dear out pretty well and saw it 19 times in daylight hours before I was able to kill him and I couldn't kill him right away because of the open country and 19 days in I just knew I had to make a fast move and try something different."
The alfalfa fields grew over time and provided cover for him to crawl on his belly and complete the kill with his bow. Kravitz didn't realize it at the time but he wrote in his North American White Tail article that the buck he killed is the fourth largest non-typical deer ever killed in Montana with a bow.
"North American White Tail contacted me relatively quick after I had killed the dear and they wanted to write a story about me, but it turned into writing a story myself.," Kravitz said. "It was the first time doing an article, but I felt comfortable with it because it was something I was a big part of and I figured I could tell the story the best."
Looking back on his first big hunt in Montana, Kravitz reflected on how much of a drastic difference it is hunting in Pennsylvania compared to what he has experienced so far in Montana.
"Growing up in Pennsylvania, its one of the top three states in the nation for highly pressured white tails and high density of hunting pressure so there is a lot of people making things more difficult," Kravitz said. "And out here you have ten times as much dear and a lot less hunters so you have the opportunity to see a lot more deer."
Kravitz is proud of his story and his hunting experiences so far in Montana and fully expects to be right back out doing what he loves in August once the hunting season begins in August.
"It was just an honor that I was fortunate enough to get such an incredible opportunity," Kravitz said. "Sharing my story with fellow hunters and just showing it's important to remember where you came from."
