Towanda and North Penn-Liberty ended their regular seasons with a 4-4 tie in NTL girls’ tennis action Thursday.
The Knights took the first singles match as Hannah Ryck topped Daina Dawes 10-1.
NPL took the next three singles matches with Emma Eglesia beating Hannah Risch 10-8 at second singles, Aubrey Griess won over Emma Walter 10-8 at third singles and Daja Weaver beat Ava Gannon 10-6 at fourth singles.
Towanda took three of the four doubles matches to force the tie.
Risch and Walter won at first doubles over Dawes and Eglesia 10-5, Ryck and Mackenna Maynard won over Griess and Weaver 10-5 and at fourth doubles Chayalin Carle and Johanna Vargeson beat Jasmine Tomko and Brooklyn Wolf 10-0.
NPL’s KT Nealen and Kylie Homes won over Gannon and Kileigh Davidson 10-4 at third doubles.
