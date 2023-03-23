TIOGA JUNCTION — The Towanda baseball team used a four-run third inning to break open a 1-1 tie on their way to a 10-6 win over host Williamson on Wednesday.
Alex Bowman led Towanda with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate which included a pair of RBI. Dawson Butts finished with three hits and two runs scored.
Jack Wheaton went 2-for-5 with a run scored, while Teagan Irish and Jack Tavani both had one hit, one run and one RBi.
Rylee Sluyter also had one hit and scored a run for the Knights.
Bowman got the win on the mound as he went three innings and struck out six. Wheaton went the final four innings with five strikeouts.
Towanda will host Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.