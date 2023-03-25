Towanda opens tennis season with win

TOWANDA — The Towanda boys tennis team opened the 2023 season with a 4-1 win over visiting Cowanesque Valley on Friday afternoon.
The only loss for the Black Knights came at third singles where Haven Poll had to forfeit due to injury.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 5:50 am
TOWANDA — The Towanda boys tennis team opened the 2023 season with a 4-1 win over visiting Cowanesque Valley on Friday afternoon.
The only loss for the Black Knights came at third singles where Haven Poll had to forfeit due to injury.
Towanda started off strong with a 6-2, 6-4 win from Luke Tavani over Cody Peers at first singles.
Rein Alderfer picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win at second singles over Evan Zinck of CV.
Poll then had to pull out early in his match against CV’s Maverick Graves.
In first doubles action, Towanda’s Ryan O’Connor and Ethan Dillman beat Ben Doran and Nate Boyer 6-1, 6-2.
Nate Spencer and Diego Oliver took down Ely Preston and Carter Hake in a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at second doubles.
Towanda will visit North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday.
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review.
