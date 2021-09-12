TOWANDA— The Towanda lady Black Knights tennis team lost 1-4 to Montgomery on Saturday Sep.11 in Towanda.
Hannah Ryck earned the only victory for Towanda defeating Sam Ulrich 6-4,6-2. In the other two singles matches Towanda’s Hannah Risch lost 4-6,1-6 to Mallorie Myers, and Towanda’s Jocelyn Stroud lost 0-6,1-6 to Jenna Waring.
In doubles, Towanda’s Lainey Alderfer and Polina Goncharova fell in a 0-6,1-6 game to Courtney Smith and Taylor McRae. In the final match Towanda’s Katey Calaman and Danica Vargason got shutout 0-6,0-6 by Falin Reynolds and Sloan Wouten.
Towanda is back in action Monday Sep. 13 at Wellsboro at 4 p.m.
