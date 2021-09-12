Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.