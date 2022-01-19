TROY — The Towanda girls basketball team got into early foul trouble and Troy made it a tough contest, but the Black Knights pulled away in the second half to defeat Troy 57-41 on Tuesday night.
Towanda utilized its speed in the first quarter. Whenever the Black Knights made a stop, Porschia Bennett sprinted towards the opposing basket causing headaches for the Trojan defense.
Bennett also caused headaches for Troy’s offense forcing two of her six steals in the first quarter.
Bennett scored seven of her 14 total points in the first quarter as Towanda jumped out to a 15-7 lead.
The Black Knights got into foul trouble in the second quarter but Troy couldn’t capitalize on the golden opportunity.
Towanda’s Belly Hurley had to sit a majority of the third quarter with three fouls and Bennett had to sit after committing her third foul with just under two minutes remaining in the quarter.
Troy went 3-for-10 from the free throw line in the second quarter.
In the absence of both Hurley and Bennett, the offensive weight fell on to Paige Manchester for Towanda and she delivered.
Manchester scored 11 points in the second quarter and Towanda led 28-17 at halftime.
“They gave us a really good test and I was really proud of both teams,” Towanda head coach Rob Gentile said. “Paige just dominated and that was the difference. We got into some foul trouble early and we still didn’t defensively rebound well.”
Towanda cleaned up its foul trouble in the third quarter and the offense continued to fire on all cylinders. The Black Knights outscored Troy 18-13 and Manchester scored nine of those 18 points.
Manchester finished with 27 total points, eight rebounds and four assists.
The built up lead proved too much for Troy to come back from in the fourth quarter.
Alyssa Parks and Sydney Taylor were two bright spots for the Trojans. Parks scored 13 points and Taylor scored 10 points.
“This team is going to be a real team to look out for and those freshmen that played tonight really impressed me,” Gentile said of the Trojans. “You could tell that Alyssa Parks has played a lot of basketball and Kailyn Sterling was impressive as well.”
Even as a freshman, Parks was not intimidated by playing against Towanda.
“We all played aggressive, shot good, and had a couple of really good plays,” Parks said. “I knew a couple of the girls that were on their team so I knew what was coming. I think the biggest thing we need to improve on is our passing.”
Next up for Towanda is a trip to play Montoursville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Troy hosts Canton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Gentile spoke about playing Athens twice in four days on Jan. 27 and Jan 31. and what it will take for his team to stay engaged.
“I think we have to have better practices and I know that’s cliche, but we just haven’t had a lot of good practices or strung good practices together,” Gentile said. “We panicked a little bit when they pressured us and I think that’s going to be the key. We have to just relax and play in our style of basketball and get the ball in our playmakers hands and let them take over.”
