TOWANDA — Led by Jack Wheaton and a red hot offensive team performance, the Towanda baseball team defeated Williamson 13-3 on Friday evening.
The Black Knights rallied together 15 hits including six extra base hits.
Wheaton went a perfect 4-for-4 and was walked once. Garrett Chapman finished 2-for-5 and had three RBI, and Alex Bowman also batted 2-for-5 and totaled 2 RBI.
Rylee Sluyter and Riley Vanderpool each had one hit and two RBI for the Black Knights.
Octavius Chacona’s pitching line was 4 innings pitched, four hits, two earned runs, seven strikeouts, and 1 walk for Towanda.
Chapman pitched the final two innings and had a line of two hits, three strikeouts, zero earned runs, and one walk.
Towanda travels to face Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
