WESTFIELD — Teagan Irish scored a game winning layup with 3.3 seconds remaining to lift the Towanda boys basketball team over Cowanesque Valley 65-64.
Irish scored a team-high 19 points and Dante Ottaviani scored 18 points.
McQuine Painter scored 35 points for Cowanesque Valley and Gage Tilton scored 21 points.
The Black Knights were outscored 19-12 in the first quarter.
Ottaviani scored 10 points in the second quarter as part of 22 point quarter for the Black Knights to tie the game 33-33 at halftime.
Irish scored eight points in the fourth quarter to help lift Towanda over the top.
Justin Schoonover and Mason Hartman each scored 10 points for Towanda as well.
Towanda is back in action on Tuesday hosting Canton at 7:30 p.m.
