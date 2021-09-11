WELLSBORO — The Towanda Lady Black Knights tennis team ended a three game losing skid improving to 2-3 on the season after beating Wellsboro 3-2 on Thursday night in Wellsboro.
Towanda won the first two singles matches. In the first match, Hannah Ryck defeated Michaela Sedor 6-0,6-0. Next for the Lady Black nights, Hannah Risch posted a 6-2,6-2 victory against Anna Perry.
Wellsboro’s Hannah Nuss pulled out a 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 victory in the final singles match against Jocelyn Stroud.
In doubles, Wellsboro’s Giallian Hernandez and Kailey Zuchowski defeated Lainey Alderfer and Polina Goncharova 6-1,6-3.
Towanda’s Katey Caalaman and Danica Vargason won a tight 6-3,6-3,10-2 matchup against Kayleigh Harper and Leslie Bowers.
Towanda and Wellsboro meet again Monday Sep.13 at 4 p.m. in Wellsboro.
