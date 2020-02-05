WYALUSING- The Standing Stone Trophy is going to Towanda.
After building up a strong lead to start the match, the Towanda Black Knight rode that lead to a 44-28 victory over their rival Wyalusing to take home the Standing Stone Trophy for the first time since it was created in 2014 on Tuesday evening.
“I thought the kids wrestled well. We got off to a good start the way we needed to. It couldn’t have happened at a better spot for us,” Towanda head coach Bill sexton said about the match starting at the 160 pound weight class that allowed the Black Knights to build a 38-3 lead in the first eight matches of the evening.
Evan Johnson was the first to get Towanda on the board with a pin over the Rams’ Jordan Lamb at 1:10. Bryant Green was able to add another pin in just :32 at 170 pounds over Alex Hunsinger to give the Black Knights a 12-0 lead.
“Being able to move Evan Johnson up two weight classes and come through for us was a big thing for us tonight,” Sexton continued. “Getting Green back in the lineup was a big thing for us tonight too. We’ve been without him since the first week of the season and getting him back for one match last week got the juices going again but getting him back in the big match for us was really important for us.”
Will Bowen kept the Towanda streak alive with a 11-4 decision victory over Zach Shaffer. Bowen was up 9-3 with just seconds left in the third period and scored a takedown that would have gave him a major decision and a bonus point, but Shaffer was able to roll out in the few seconds left in the match and force the decision victory.
After a forfeit at 195 gave Towanda a 21-0 lead, Wyalusing got on the board thanks to stalwart Jackson Chilson’s 3-0 victory over Alex Perez.
“He had wrestled a good match with Chilson a couple weeks ago at West Branch,” Sexton said of his 220 pounder. “He lost 5-0 to him out there. We knew he could be competitive and at that point we needed the match to go one way or the other as a decision. He didn’t need to be out there trying to get bonus points or a pin in that situation, we just needed to not let them get bonus points. I think Alex wrestled well, and he’ll wrestle him again and we’ll wrestle him a little differently because more will be on the table, he’ll have to go for the win. But he did what he needed to do.”
Towanda’s Aaron Herlt earned a fall at 285 for the Black Knights over Dereck Baldwin at :59 and Towanda picked up another forfeit at 106 before Tyler Hawley scored eight unanswered points in the third period against Alexander Boyd to earn a tech fall, 17-2, at 113 to bring the score to 38-3.
Wyalusing was able to secure two pins in a row in the next two matches.
First, Hunter Manahan pinned Mykee Nowell in the second period after outscoring him 9-2 in the first period at 120 pounds and Dawson Keeney pinned Garrett Chapman at :47 in the next match.
With the score now 38-15 and only four bouts left in the match Wyalusing needed a pin in every match to win. Luckily for Towanda, Wyatt Delamater prevented the pin in the next match at 132 pounds and secured Towanda’s team win with a 7-3 loss.
Colbrin Nolan defeated Towanda’s Kyler Allen 9-0 at 138, Joe Vanderpool pinned the Rams’ Skyler Manahan at 145 and Wyalusing’s Logan Newton pinned James Dughi at 1:38 in the 152 pound bout to finish the match, 44-28 Towanda.
“We were able to move from 45 up to 60, that was our best way to go about it,” Sexton said of the way the coin toss played out. “We thought Joey Vanderpool would be able to come through for us against their 45 pounder which he eventually did, but at a time where it didn’t really matter anymore.”
With the regular season of dual meets now finished, Sexton said that he was happy with his team’s performance but like any good coach he wanted more.
“It’s been a good year. We started the year talking about who was going to stand up, who’s going to be our guys at the end of the season because we didn’t have any big name kids like we’ve had in the past and a lot of these guys have stood up at different times. We’ll see who the big name kid is after we get out of the postseason here but right now they’ve done what we’ve asked them to.”
“I asked them who’s it going to be and each match it’s been different people. We’ve had matches where we rely on our more experienced kids like Johnson and Hawley and those guys but we’ve also had matches where we rely on the other guys because both of them lost. It’s been a good year, you always want more, but it’s been a good year. I’d like to have a couple matches back.”
