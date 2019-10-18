TOWANDA — Towanda gave their fans an exciting win on senior night as they rallied from two games down to top Athens 3-2 in NTL volleyball action Thursday.
The Wildcats took the first two sets 25-18, 25-13 but Towanda got going in the third, winning 25-15.
They took the fourth 25-20 and edged out the fifth 15-10.
Athens coach Heather Hanson felt her team showed their potential in the loss.
“Came out very strong and dominated,” she said. “Leah Liechty was a big force for us tonight. Kayleigh Miller ran the floor extremely well. Last three games we had more errors. First two games unstoppable. So, the girls have a glimpse into what our potential truly is when we play as a team as one. Wow does it look great. Now the going has gotten tough. Let’s see if we are the tough that get going.”
Blaze Wood had 18 points, four kills, seven digs and an assist for the Knights as DaLanie Pepper added eight points, 36 assists and 18 digs.
Paige Manchester finished with eight points, seven kills, seven blocks and 17 digs; Madigan Allen had 10 points, 22 kills, 17 digs and an assist; Shelby Johnson finished with four points, 12 kills, a block and 23 digs; Keona Walker had a kill and a dig; Gracie Schoonover finished with three kills and five blocks; Zoe Czajkowski had eight points and 13 digs; Whitney Maloney finished with two digs and Samarah Smith had a dig.
For Athens Liechty finished with 18 kills, five blocks, three points and four digs while Cassidy Stackpole had six kills, 19 digs and 10 points.
Jenny Ryan had 24 points, 13 aces, three kills, one block and seven digs; Kayleigh Miller had three points, 24 assists, one kill and six digs; Haley Barry had nine points, three aces, three kills, two blocks and 13 digs; Kylie Jayne had four kills and two blocks; Taylor Field had seven points, two aces, one kill and 29 digs; Taylor Walker had a kill and Audrey hatch added a dig.
The Knights won the JV match 25-22, 25-18.
Maddy Maynard finished with 11 points, a kill and seven digs as Bre Overpeck had five points and a dig.
Aliyah Nimmo added four points, three kills, seven digs and five assists; Athena Chacona had three points, two kills and seven digs; Schoonover had a point, six kills and a block; Aziza Ismailova added a kill, three digs and two assists; Destiney Brennan had two points, five digs and an assist; Winter Saxer added three kills and three blocks with Madison Johnson getting two digs.
Wyalusing 3, CV 1
20-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20
Lylah Oswald had 13 kills, three assists and 11 digs as the Rams rallied from a first set loss to take the NTL volleyball win Thursday.
Emily Lewis added 15 digs and two aces; Imogen Herbert had 15 assists; Haley McGroarty notched six assists and two kills; Madison Putman added four kills; Sage Superko had six kills; Daphne Fassett finished with seven kills and five digs as Morgan Rockwell and Priscilla Newton added seven digs a piece.
Jess Hummel had nine points and five kills for the Indians as Makayla Vargeson added eight points, 16 kills and 20 digs.
Rylie Walker had six points, eight kills and 12 digs with Kailey Wells adding 24 assists and 12 digs.
CV won the JV match 25-18, 25-9.
Williamson 3, Sayre 0
25-16, 25-21, 25-23
Julia Boyle had five kills, one block, two digs and seven points in the NTL volleyball loss Thursday.
Emily Brion added four kills and seven points as Gabbi Randall had nine kills. Maddie Wilson finished with 11 assists, Elizabeth Boyle notched six assists and Lexi Post had four digs.
Williamson won the JV match 25-13, 25-22.
Edison 3, Waverly 2
21-25, 25-15, 14-25, 25-21, 25-21
Sidney Tomasso had 16 points and 20 digs in the loss for the Wolverines as Chloe Croft finished with 16 digs and 26 assists.
Paige Lewis had eight points, three aces, eight kills and four blocks; Maddy Goodwin added seven kills and Adrianah Clinton had eight points, eight kills and 22 digs.
In the JV match Waverly fell 2-1.
Sydney Nierstedt had six kills and two blocks; Kennedy Herriman finished with seven points, seven digs and five assists and Paighten Streeter had eight points.
Waverly travels to Candor on Monday.
Galeton 3, Port Allegany 0
25-18, 25-18, 25-9
Alli Macensky had 12 kills and four blocks for the Tigers while Alexis Johnson had a dig, seven aces, six kills and two blocks.
Cara Parsell added eight digs, two aces and a kill; Lauren Sauley had two digs, four aces and a kill; Kate Kulish finished with two digs, three aces, a kill and 14 assists; Makenna Shuemaker had nine digs and five assists; Mikayla Schott finished with a dig and two aces; Tressa Succowich finished with 10 digs, two kills and three assists and Maddie Sauley had four kills.
Elmira 3, Binghamton 0
Morgan Gentile had six aces, 15 kills and 10 digs for Elmira in the win.
