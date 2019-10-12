BLOSSBURG – Towanda came into Island Park and held on for a 35-32 win in a wild shootout of NTL quarterbacks. Tanner Kunkle led the Black Knights with 131 yards on the ground and 138 yards in the air. Colton Litzelman had 186 yards passing to spearhead the Panther attacks.
The game started out poorly for the Panthers as they fumbled the kickoff, but Bryan Bogaczyk returned the ball to the 26-yard line; however, on the next play, quarterback Litzelman fumbled and Clay Watkins recovered for the Black Knights on the twelve.
It only took two plays for Towanda to score. After a nine-yard pickup by Kunkle, Haven Benjamin-Fee scored from the three. Will Bowen added the PAT for an early 7-0 lead.
North Penn-Mansfield’s woes continued with a false start and another fumble, but Litzelman recovered for an eight-yard loss and they were forced to punt.
Towanda tethered together a 14-play drive on the legs of Kunkle and Jyshaire Robinson to reach their own five and scoring on a five-yard run by Kunkle. The touchdown came back due to a holding call and then the Black Knights had an illegal shift. Facing a fourth-and-goal at the twenty-four, Kunkle connected with Benjamin-Fee for a 9-yard gain and turned the ball over on downs.
After a Panther punt on the ensuing series, Robinson gained 13 yards. Then facing a third-and-nine, Kunkle rockets a pass that went off the hands of Mason Johnson. Kaelan Matczak made a shoestring interception and raced downfield before being tackled at the two. On the next play, Bryan Bogaczyk score with ten seconds left in the quarter. Kevin Alexander added the kick to knot the score.
Benjamin-Fee returned the kickoff to the NP-Mansfield 43-yard line with what resembled a rugby scrum driving the ball carrier the last fifteen yards.
After a block in the back call, Robinson picked up ten yards and Kunkle added four. After a short pass to Johnson, Kunkle hit Trent Kithcart on a short pass, but Kithcart racked up 30-some yards, cutting across the field and scoring. Logyn Choplosky blocked the Bowen kick for a 13-7 margin.
The Panthers went to the air on their next possession. Litzelman hit Matczak for a six-yard gain and then Bogaczyk added seven on the ground. Litzelman then dropped a 37-yard bomb down the chimney to Matczak to the ten. On the next play, Litzelman connected with Logan Tokarz for the score. Alexander added the extra point to go ahead 14-13.
After the Black Knights punted, the North Penn-Mansfield put together an 18-play drive that reached the Towanda five. The Panthers set up for a field goal on fourth down, but the holder, Bogaczyk pulled up on a fake. Scrambling, Bogaczyk threw and hit Koleton Roupp for the score, but the play was called back for an illegal block. On the final play of the half Litzelman found Tokarz in the endzone, but Benjamin-Fee stripped the ball to end the half.
The teams came out scoring to start the second half. After Benjamin-Fee returned the kick to their 45, Johnson had runs of three and nine yards. Kunkle added a big 34-yard run up the middle. Then Kunkle found Kithcart for a 13-yard score, but an illegal-man-downfield call brought the ball back to the 18. No need to worry – Kunkle hooked up with Kithcart on the next play for an 18-yard score. Johnson ran the conversion in with 8:57 left in the quarter for a 21-14 lead.
North Penn answered right back after Litzelman threw to Tokarz for an 18-yard gain and Bogaczyk had a 37-yard run for a score to tie the game.
Near the end of the third, Cameron Fabian took a Black Knight punt at the ten and raced 63 yards to the Panthers 27. Facing a third-and-17, Litzelman hit Roupp on a swing pass for 13 yards. On the following play, Roupp took the handoff for 12 yards to the nine. After a block-in-the-back penalty, a procedure call, and a sack for minus nine yards, NP-Mansfield faced fourth down at the nineteen. Alexander set up and nailed a 36-yard field goal. Straight down the middle. 24-21.
After trading possessions, the Black Knight went to work at midfield. Johnson had runs of 12 and five yards with the big play coming with Kunkle connecting with Johnson on a slant, which Johnson raced 31 yards to the five. Kunkle called his number on successive plays for four yards and then a one-yard TD run for a 28-24 lead.
The Panthers moved on the next possession to Towanda’s 41-yard line. Facing a fourth-and-five, Litzelman handed off to Kohen Lehman, who gained a yard to turn the ball over on downs with 3:29 left in the game.
Taking over, Kunkle ripped three runs totaling 46 yards before Johnson seemingly iced the game with a 9-yard plunge with 1:55 left for a 35-24 win.
Not finished, Bogaczyk returned the kick to the North Penn 45. Litzelman went to work, hitting Tokarz for ten and then Matczak for 12 and 16 yards. With forty seconds left, Litzelman fired a strike to Roupp for an 18-yard score. Litzelman then found Matczak for the conversion. 35-32.
The Panthers lined up for the onside kick with a chance of tying or winning the game, but Benjamin-Fee was there to recover and ice the game – this time.
