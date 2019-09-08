Towanda rallied twice to defeated North Penn-Liberty 4-3 in NTL girls’ tennis action Saturday.
The Mountaineers took three of the five singles matches for an early lead.
At second singles Aubrey Griess edged Hannah Risch 7-5, 6-4, 6-0; at fourth singles Kylie Holmes defeated Mackenna Manyard 6-1, 7-5 and at fifth singles Daja Weaver topped Kileigh Davidson 6-1, 6-1.
Towanda’s Hannah Ryck won 6-1, 6-0 over Daina Dawes at first single while at third singles Towanda’s Emma Walter rallies past KT Nealen 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 to keep the Lady Knights’ chances alive.
They needed to win both doubles matches and won the second doubles in straight sets as Risch and Walter beat Nealen and Holmes 7-5, 6-1.
First doubles came down a 10-point pro set. Ryck and Maynard won the first set 6-2 but Dawes and Griess won the second 6-4.
In the final set Ryck and Maynard prevailed with a 10-6 win.
The Lady Knights improve to 4-3 while NPL falls to 0-5.
