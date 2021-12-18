TOWANDA — Down by 10 points at halftime, the Towanda girls basketball team had its work cut out to make a comeback. Timely three pointers and balanced scoring in the second half contributed to a 51-45 win over Northeast Bradford on Friday night.
It took time for both teams to settle in after a nervy start. Northeast Bradford turned the ball over four times early and neither team worked into an offensive rhythm.
Towanda led 11-8 after a back and forth first quarter.
The Lady Panthers found their groove in the second quarter. Leading 18-17, Northeast Bradford’s Kate O’Connor scored a layup, followed by layups from Maisie Neuber and Alena Beebe extending the Northeast lead to 25-17.
Northeast Bradford scored twice more after the timeout making the score 29-19 heading into halftime.
The Lady Panthers held Towanda’s Paige Manchester to two points in the first half and Porschia Bennett to three points.
“We were flat and I thought only one team came to play and that was one of the gutsiest performances I have ever seen from both Maisie and that Northeast team,” Towanda head coach Rob Gentile said. “They did the right thing by taking our two best players away and they forced our other players to step up.”
In the second half, Towanda mounted a comeback in large part because of role players making an impact.
Trailing 38-28 in the third quarter, Towanda’s Destiny Brennan converted her second three pointer of the quarter cutting the lead to 38-31. On the next possession, Manchester hit a three pointer of her own cutting the lead down to 38-34.
Towanda kept clawing back. Towanda’s Bella Hurley hit a clutch three point shot cutting the deficit to 40-37. Manchester scored a mid-range jump shot and then assisted Bennett on a layup to retake the lead 41-40.
The home crowd roared and the momentum had completely shifted. Manchester hit another three pointer making the score 44-40.
Towanda did not letup in the fourth quarter.
Hurley scored four points in the fourth quarter; scoring 11 points total. Gentile believed that a charge Hurley took in the third quarter was one of the biggest turning points in the game.
Gracie Schoonover made an impact you won’t find on the stat sheet in the second half. Schoonover limited scoring chances in the paint and held O’Connor to two points in the second half.
“I don’t know if Gracie has ever played more than 30 minutes in a game for us, but she put in 32 minutes for us and played really well on defense for us in the second half,” Gentile said.
Manchester took over in the fourth quarter scoring seven of her 12 points. Bennett also found her touch in the second half finishing with eight points.
Maisie Neuber did all she could for Northeast Bradford scoring 22 points. O’Connor added 10 points, and Julia Brown chipped in five points.
“They (Northeast Bradford) are well coached, had an excellent game plan and they executed to perfection for probably about three quarters,” Gentile said. “If they keep playing like they did tonight they are going to go places.”
Towanda is back in action on Monday traveling to face Loyalsock at 6:30 p.m.
“I told the kids that if they play like they did in the first half against Loyalsock like they did tonight in that game it will be a lot more than just being down by 10 at the half,” Gentile said. “Win or lose I think it will be a great game and we will learn a lot about ourselves.”
