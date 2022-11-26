TOWANDA — The Towanda High School recognized their 2022 fall sports athletes during their annual sports award ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Athletes from cheerleading, football, golf, cross country, girls soccer, volleyball, and tennis were acknowledges for their achievements throughout the season.
Below are the awards given for each sport and who received these awards.
Most Improved Cheerleader — Abby Benjamin
Diane Roof Memorial Award— Kaylee Johnson
Booster Club Award — Deztine Matthews
Booster Club Award & Male Golfer of the Year – Teagan Irish
Female Golfer of the Year & Greatness Resides In Nonstop Determination – GRIND Award – Paige Perry
NTL & THS Most Improved – Carson Glantz
Most Valuable Offensive Player – Anna Dunn
Most Valuable Defensive Player & Booster Club Award – Bella Hurley
Rookie of the Year – Clara Glantz
Most Valuable Player Award & Booster Club Award – Jocelyn Stroud
Most Improved Player Award – Katelyn Calaman
Coaches Award – Madelaine Alderfer
Outstanding Blocker – Winter Saxer
Offensive Player of the Year & Outstanding Blocker – Paige Manchester
Tiffany Fleming Award – Gracie Schoonover
Coaches Award – Kaitlyn Williams
Outstanding Setter — Shaylee Greenland
Defensive Player of the Year & Booster Club Award – Azizakhon Ismailova
Outstanding Server – Addison Maynard (not pictured)
Outstanding Setters – Brea Overpeck
Coach Linda Messner — 50 Years of Coaching THS athletes
Female — Madison Nonnemacher
Female — Marisa Wise + Booster Club Award
Luke Tavani + Booster Club Award
Most Improved player — Mike West
Leading Offensive player — Talen Irish
Defensive player — Connor Barnes
Coaches Award — Aidan Hennessy & Jack Wheaton
Boosters Club Award -Logan Lambert
Val Mitros Award — Logan Lambert
Senior Spirit award – Kelci Carle, Katherine West, Zayne Wickwire
Booster Award – Kelci Carle
