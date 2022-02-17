Towanda reigns supreme in NTL Showdown

TOWANDA — The Towanda girls basketball team displayed why the squad won its third straight NTL large school title in a 46-11 victory over Canton on Thursday night.
The Black Knights made it a nearly impossible task for Canton to succeed on offense in the first quarter.
Towanda outscored Canton 12-1 in the first frame of action.
It was a similar story in the second quarter, as Towanda continued to utilize a full court press and forced several turnovers.
2021 NTL defensive player of the year Porschia Bennett flexed her defensive prowess and scored 10 points in the quarter; most of which came in transition.
Bennett recorded 20 total points, six steals, and six rebounds. Paige Manchester had a stat line of nine points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
Towanda head coach Rob Gentile knows that his defense will be tested in the District IV 3A playoffs.
“One of our staples is creating turnovers and taking advantage of those, but sometimes, we’re going to see much more talented offensive teams that aren’t going to give the ball up as easily as sometimes we’re accustomed to,” Gentile said. “So I think we have to do a better job executing defensively for longer possessions.”
Canton was held to just six points in the first half.
Jazmyn Hickok and Sammy Brackman each scored three points for Canton.
Towanda will now shift its attention to the District playoffs. The Black Knights will face Hughesville in the first round.
“We are going to have to play really well and consistent,” Gentile said. “There are some great teams and I have watched Hughesville three or four times now. They play really hard and present a different challenge than we are used to.”
