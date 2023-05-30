SHIPPENSBURG — Kelsea Allen-Smith, Eliza Fowler, Kelci Carle and Anna Dunn had earned one more race together.
In their final appearance together on the track, they made it count.
Towanda’s girls track 1,600 meter relay team finished sixth in the event, capping off a day full of noteworthy performances from NTL Athletes at the 2023 PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University on Saturday.
“Right now, I’m just so emotional,” Fowler said following the race. “It’s my last high school race and I got to do it with my team. I’m just so proud that we made it here and were able to do this together. I’m so thankful to have been on a 4x4 team with all my friends and be able to do this with each other.”
The Lady Black Knights relay stayed alive on Friday, securing a spot in the finals with an eighth place finish in the preliminary rounds. Racing out of the eighth spot, they faced an uphill battle to place higher than their seed.
“We just wanted to run our race, really run together, run hard,” Allen-Smith said. “(We had) three seniors, we just wanted to give it our best and give it all that we had in the tank, just to get to the finish line.”
Beginning from the outside lane, Allen-Smith ran the first leg, completing her 400 meter run in 1:00.7, keeping Towanda even with the rest of the field into the first handoff. Fowler was next up, taking the handoff from Allen-Smith and completing her leg in 1:00.2.
“We knew we had nothing to lose, you’re coming in at the eight seed, we had absolutely nothing to lose,” Fowler said. “We just knew that we could get better, we were hungry to improve.”
Carle ran the third leg, posting a 1:04.4. As she rounded the track and handed off to Dunn for the anchor leg, the Black Knights found themselves in sixth place — two spots ahead of where they began the race.
Dunn made sure it stayed that way.
She completed her 400 sprint in 59.9, crossing the finish line and securing the sixth-place finish for her relay team. After just edging into the final race the day before, Towanda’s 1,600 meter relay team finished the outdoor track season as sixth best in the Class AA in the entire state, with a time of 4:05.70.
“We worked really hard throughout the year, and that really reflects onto this race, we worked hard,” Dunn said. “It was hard getting in here and it was hard going up from being seeded eighth to getting sixth. I love the girls, I’m so happy to have had a good season together.”
For this group specifically, competing one last time together meant just as much as putting together a solid race. For Allen-Smith, Fowler and Carle, all seniors, the event was not only the last of the season, but also their final race for the Black Knights.
“I’m so grateful, I’m so happy,” Allen-Smith said. “This is exactly where I wanted our season to end, and I’m just so proud of us.”
“Just so proud of them,” Towanda coach Mark Vail added. “Great bunch of girls, love them to death like daughters, part of our family, and we’re just really proud of them. They work hard and good things come.”
A select group of other NTL athletes also competed on Saturday, taking on the best across Pennsylvania in their respective events.
NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch medaled in the girls’ 3,200 meter run, finishing eighth with a time of 11:17.59. Laudermilch was the only non-junior or senior to finish in a podium spot, which should bode well for an even higher finish in 2024 and beyond.
Laudermilch was the only NTL athlete to reach the podium in an individual event on Saturday.
Sara Bronson, a member of the NTL-winning Athens’ girls track team, also competed in the AA girls 3,200 meter run, placing 13th with a time of 11:36.78.
“It’s a great step forward, the experience (for her) is tremendous,” Athens coach Mike Bronson said. “(States) can be an overwhelming experience, it’s a little different staying out of town, staying in a hotel. She had an outstanding season. Today was a great day for her.”
Bronson, also a sophomore, gained valuable experience just being amongst the field, which she believes will help her as she moves forward in her athletic career.
“I was pretty happy with what I ran, the competition was tough,” she said. “(I think) I’ll be able to use the experience to prepare for cross country, and I’m happy with (setting) multiple (personal bests) throughout this season.”
Towanda’s Logan Lambert competed in the AA boys triple jump, placing 15th, with a distance of 41-7. Each of Lambert’s first two attempts fell just short of 40-0, before he broke through for his best jump of the day in his last attempt.
