Towanda rolls over Sayre in Valley Christmas Tournament

SAYRE — The Towanda girls basketball team jumped out to a 17-0 lead and never looked back, defeating Sayre 53-15 in the first round of the Valley Christmas Tournament on Tuesday night.
“We were just trying to focus on getting better as a team and you know we were able to move the ball pretty well,” Towanda head coach Rob Gentile said. “Defensively, we have some things to clean up in the area but we did a little better tonight.”
Sayre’s young and inexperienced roster was exposed in the first quarter. Towanda forced several turnovers and limited any quality scoring chances from the Redskins’ half-court offense.
Paige Manchester did it all for the Lady Black Knights, scoring in transition, in the post, and from beyond the arc. Manchester scored 10 points in the first quarter and 21 points total. Manchester also recorded six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Towanda held Sayre scoreless in the second quarter and frustration set in for the Lady Redskins.
Towanda did not let up in the second half. Gracie Schoonover scored eight of her 10 points in the third quarter and the Lady Black Knights outscored Sayre 12-6 in the third quarter.
Schoonver also recorded nine rebounds and three assists.
Sayre’s Jazz DeKay scored eight total points and four in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Redskins outscore Towanda 9-8 in the fourth quarter.
Destiny Brennan continued to shine as a go-to secondary scoring option for Towanda, finishing with 10 points. Bella Hurley added six points and five rebounds.
Towanda moves on to the finals of the Christmas Tournament to play Waverly on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Sayre High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.