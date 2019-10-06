EAGLES MERE — Towanda’s Kourtney Dunn needed to do two things on Saturday to advance to the PA Eastern Regional Golf Tournament.
She needed to break 100 and to move into the top three.
Kourtney did the first, shooting a 99, but finished one spot out in fourth at the District IV, Class AA girls’ golf Championships Saturday.
Dunn shot a plus-72 over the two days, finishing with a 214. She had a 115 on Friday.
The senior had two pars on the day — taking a four on the third hole and nabbing a three on the uphill 16.
She ended up 11 strokes out of third.
Her teammate Tyler Hawley was 4-strokes from the final qualifying spot, tying for ninth, in the Class AA boys’ Championship.
Top six earn a regional spot.
Hawley finished the 2-day tournament at plus-37, shooting 179. He scored a 90 on Saturday after nabbing an 89 on Friday.
Hawley had a rough start on Saturday, shooting 7-over for the first four holes before getting his first par. He finished with a 47 on the front nine.
Hawley found his game some on the back nine — shooting a 43 — with three pars but couldn’t quite make the charge he needed to get up the leaderboard.
He finished with 11 pars on the weekend.
Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer tied for 11th after shooting a 91 on Saturday to finish at plus-39 for the tournament.
VanDuzer was able to nab a birdie on the par-5 14th, his second of the tournament, but only had three pars on the day.
His teammate Gavin Blair tied for 18th in the tournament, finishing at plus-49. After just getting in under the cut with a 92 on Friday he shot a 99 on Saturday.
He had pars on 12 and 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.