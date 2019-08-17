WYSOX — Paced by Tyler Hawley’s 81 Towanda took sixth at their annual Jerry Smith Memorial First Friday Tournament Friday at Towanda Country Club.
The Black Knights shot 388 on the day, a number coach Tim Farley was pleased with.
“We were 10 shots out of third,” Farley remarked. “Once the younger guys kind of realize that every shot matters on every hole we’ll start to make up those shot.”
After Hawley Kourtney Dunn shot 93, Ryan Elliott carded a 104, Will Pitcher had 110 and Garrett Chapman finished with a 118.
Farley felt Hawley, who took third individually, played some of his best golf after taking a maximum 10 on his second hole of the day, the always challenging par-4 13th.
“To play the rest of the round at 4-over after being 6-over on one hole is a testament to how far he’s really come,” said Farley.
Hawley went on to birdie the next hole, the par-3 14th to recover before turning it on after the turn. The senior shot a 38 on the front nine, including a birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
Farley was pleased with both seniors as Dunn had four pars on the day.
“She and Tyler both understand that this is their senior year,” said Farley. “If they can kind of look forward to their next shot they’re both going to make some noise this year.”
Elliott’s score was 35 strokes better than his play at this tournament last year while Pitcher and Chapman had solid days for their first home match.
“The new guys give us a little bit of depth,” Farley said. “They allow us to pick and choose who our better scorers are going to be.”
Sullivan County’s Braeden Bedford opened his season with a 113 on the day.
Benton’s Mike Myrthel shot 79 for medalist honors while Central Mountain’s Jason Floruss was right behind with an 80.
Central Mountain won the team competition with a 356, four strokes better than Tunkhannock (360). They were followed by Coudersport (379), Montoursville (380), Benton (387), Towanda (388), Warrior Run (402) and Sugar Valley Rural Charter (481).
Towanda plays next at the Club at Shepard Hills as they open the NTL season. It’s a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
