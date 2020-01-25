Two NTL wrestlers reached the West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament semifinals Friday.
Towanda’s Evan Johnson (145) and Wyalusing’s Jackson Chilson (220) both made it to the final four at their weight class.
Johnson did his in strong fashion with back to back first period pins after garnering a first round bye. He wrestled a total of 1:43 on Friday.
Chilson also got a first round bye then pinned his kid in 25 seconds in the next round.
He faced Towanda’s Alex Perez in the quarterfinals and won 6-0 to reach the semifinals.
Still alive for Towanda are Tyler Hawley (113), Aaron Herlt (285), Perez (220) and Clay Waktins (195).
Still alive for Wyalusing are Alex Boyd (106), Colbrin Nolan (138), Hunter Manahan (120), Logan Newton (152), Nick Woodruff (132) and Skyler Manahan (145).
In the team standings Towanda (51.5) is in 12th with Wyalusing (49) just two back in 14th.
Mifflin County (108.5) leads Southern Columbia (108) at the top.
Wrestling concludes today.
THOMAS CHEVROLET
Four NTL wrestlers reached the semifinals in Bedford’s Tournament Friday.
Athens’ Ben Pernaselli (195), Gavin Bradley (113) and Keegan Braund (285) and NEB’s Dawson Brown (285).
After getting a first round bye Pernaselli scored a fall and a 3-1 win to reach the final four.
Bradley had a first round bye as well followed by a 14-5 major decision and a 7-4 win in the quarterfinals.
Braund followed his bye with back to back falls to reach the semifinals.
Brown also used back to back falls after his first round bye to reach the semifinals.
Also still alive for Athens are Alex West (170), Kaden Setzer (120), Zach Stafursky (152) and Kyler Setzer (106)
Kenric Ricci (170) is still alive for the Panthers.
In team standings Athens (64) is 10th and NEB (31) is 25th.
Chestnut Ridge (155.5) leads after day one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.