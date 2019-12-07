Towanda and Sayre both lost in the Knights’ Tip-off Showcase.
Sullivan and Canton will meet in the Ryan Ostrom title game after wins on Friday while NPM and CV will meet in the Jack Bush final.
Galeton beat Williamson to face Bucktail in their tournament final today.
TOWANDA TIP-OFF SHOWCASE
Western Wayne 56, Towanda 43
TOWANDA — Towanda came up short in their girls’ basketball season opener Friday.
Erin Barrett nearly had a double-double for the Lady Knights with nine points and 13 boards to go with three steals and four blocks.
Amanda Horton had 14 points with Paige Manchester adding 10 points and seven rebounds.
Porschia Bennett chipped in with six points, five boards and three steals as Hannah Chandler had four points, six rebounds and two assists.
Kaeli Romanonski led Western Wayne with 15 points.
Towanda will face Blue Ridge at 3 p.m. today.
Blue Ridge 42, Sayre 23
TOWANDA- Gabbi Randall had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven steals as the Lady ‘Skins fell in their girls’ basketball season opener Friday.
“I expected that we would struggle but had hoped we would execute better and more consistently,” said Sayre coach Eileen Sparduti. “I am not surprised. Many ‘news’ tonight, including veteran players in new roles. Blue Ridge forced a few of those turn overs but the majority were our own doing. The night was not without some positives. We need to play live games to improve on our mistakes. We can’t fix nerves and inexperience in practice.”
The Red Raiders jumped out to a 13-2 first quarter lead but Sayre found their footing and stayed within striking distance, keeping it a 25-13 deficit at the half.
Sayre was only able to muster 10 second half points, though, as Blue Ridge pulled away.
Emily Sutryk added five points, seven steals and eight boards while Maddi Wilson and Jazz DeKay each netted two. Wilson also had seven rebounds.
Erika Wells rounded out the scoring with one point.
The Redskins face Western Wayne today at 1:30 p.m.
RYAN OSTROM TOURNAMENT
Sullivan County 60, Northeast Bradford 54
The Griffins survived a 19-point fourth quarter rally from NEB to advance to the girls’ basketball title game Friday.
Jessica King had a rare triple double for Sullivan County with 18 points, 13 boards and 11 steals to lead the way, to go with five blocks.
After taking a 20-10 first quarter lead Sullivan held a double digit advantage most of the game, pushing it to 52-35 after three quarters.
In the fourth, though, Panther Lindsay Moore went off for 12 of her team leading 16 points, including three 3-pointers.
Griffins only managed eight points in the final quarter but it was enough to get the win.
Sophia Springman added 13 points and four rebounds with Kassidy Beinlich scoring 12 points to go with three steals.
Sammy Albright netted 11 with five boards, Stella Harney had four points and three steals as Ellie Springman chipped in with two points.
Lauryn Jones added 14 points and four rebounds for NEB while Loren Zook finished with eight. Maisie Neuber and Kayleigh Thoman each chipped in with six points as Vicky Rought netted four. Neuber also nabbed two steals in the game.
NEB will take on NPL in the consolation game today at 6 p.m. while Sullivan faces off with Canton in the title game at 7:30 p.m.
Canton 33, North Penn-Liberty 24
The Warriors held NPL to six points through the middle quarters as they picked up their girls’ basketball season opening win.
Canton led 14-8 after the first quarter but the Mounties put the clamps on in the second quarter, holding the Warriors to 1-point to cut it to 15-12 at the half.
The Warriors went on to out score NPL 18-12 in the second half to nab the win.
Aislyn Williams and Raegan Kelley led Canton with nine points a piece while Elle Binford notched six.
Courtney Weiskopff and Molly Ward both scored four with Raeann Roupp chipping in with one.
Eva Rice led NPL with 10 points as Kiersten Mitstifer and Jaclyn Nelson both notched six. Sidney Landis rounded out the scoring with two points.
NPL will face NEB in the consolation game at 6 p.m. today while Canton takes on Sullivan County in the title game after.
JACK BUSH TOURNAMENT
North Penn-Mansfield 42, Wellsville 33
The Lady Tigers out scored Wellsville 24-15 in the second half to pick up the opening round win in girls’ hoops Friday.
Points were at a premium as NPM led 5-3 after the first quarter and it was tied 18-all at the half.
NPM was able to get away despite shooting 35% (9-for-26) from the charity stripe in the contest.
JoAnne McNamara led way for NPM with 12 points and four rebounds while Emma Palmer had seven points and five boards.
Elizabeth Kahl added seven points, all in the second half, while Elizabeth Welch had six points and six rebounds.
Hannah Bowens added four points and seven boards, Shaelyn Berguson finished with three points, Sarah Spohn added two points and Jaime Palmer finished with one point, 10 rebounds and two steals.
NPM takes on CV in the title game at 7:45 p.m. today.
Cowanesque Valley 37, Northern Potter 25
Despite being held scoreless in the fourth quarter the Indians were able to pick up a win in their girls’ basketball opener Friday.
They will face NPM in the title game at 7:45 p.m. today.
CV jumped out to a 10-4 first quarter lead then pushed that advantage to 21-14 at the half.
They then held NoPo to one point in the third to take a 37-15 lead. The Panthers would net 14 fourth quarter points but couldn’t come close to the Indians.
Kaitlyn Streeter led CV with 12 points as Abby Ackley netted eight. MaKayla Vargeson added seven, Kailey Wells notched six with Megan Wattles and Paisley Nudd both scoring two points a piece.
GALETON TOURNAMENT
Galeton 45, Williamson 16
The Tigers jumped out to a 9-2 first quarter lead and never looked back as they won their season opener Friday.
Cara Parsell had 12 points, eight assists, six boards and four steals to lead Galeton while Jessie Evans added 10 points, five steals and three blocks.
Lauren Sauley added nine points and 10 boards, just missing a double-double, while Alli Macensky had eight points and six rebounds.
Sandy Bliss finished with six points, four steals and five rebounds.
Trisha Peterson and Lena Lewis both had seven points to lead Williamson as Liberty Jones netted two.
Galeton faces Bucktail in the final at 6 p.m. while Williamson takes on Austin in the consolation game at 3 p.m.
CENTRAL COLUMBIA TOURNAMENT
Central Columbia 70, Wyalusing 28
Callie Bennett netted four threes en route to 15 points as the Rams fell in their girls’ basketball season opener Friday.
Bennett also had three boards, two steals and two blocks.
Olivia Leichliter added four points while Catherine Brown had three points, six boards and four steals.
Madison Putnam, Imogen Herbert and Daphne Fassett had two points a piece.
Ellie Rowe led the Blue Jays with 24 points.
The Rams finish up in the consolation game today.
MUNCY TOURNAMENT
Muncy 41, Wellsboro 30
The Hornets led early but the Indians out scored them 28-17 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Wellsboro was up 6-3 after the first quarter with the game tied 13-all at the half.
Cathryn Brought had 13 points to lead the Hornets with Kiyah Boyce adding six.
Jordan Abernathy, Bailey Monks and Abbye Cavanaugh each chipped in with three points while Emma Brandenburg scored two.
Wellsboro will play in the consolation game today.
NON-TOURNAMENT GAMES
Newark Valley 58, Waverly 46
The Cardinals jumped out to a 38-20 first half lead en route to the IAC girls’ basketball win Friday.
Waverly out scored them 26-20 in the second half but couldn’t get back into the game.
Sidney Tomasso led the Wolverines with 19 points as Paige Lewis netted eight.
Morgan Adams scored six, Kennedy Westbrook and Olivia Nittinger each netted five, Gretchen Sowle notched two and Gianna Picco scored one.
