TOWANDA — The Towanda football team has taken its lumps in recent years, but things are starting to look bright for the program.
This year’s senior class has played a large role in making that happen.
The Knights emphasize their brotherhood, built on supporting each other and working hard day in and day out.
“It’s been really tough, but we all stick together,” defensive back Mitchell Mosier said. “Nothing bad ever happens when you stick together as a team.”
“These guys are my brothers,” added linebacker Jodey Sullivan. “ I’ve played football with them for years and there’s nothing like it.”
The bond among the players has also created a fun environment.
“I love it, I definitely wouldn’t trade it for anything,” lineman Audy Vanderpool said. “These have been the most fun four years of my life, playing football for this program. In the past few years, this is the most fun I’ve had playing football.”
The Knights have a lot of fun, but when it comes time to work, they put it in.
“The past three years, we’ve all been putting in work constantly — in the summer and in the season,” wide receiver Justin Schoonover said. “We just keep putting in work and getting better.”
There has been plenty of adversity along the way, but the Towanda seniors have always worked through it.
“I just stay as tough as I can, pick everybody up when they’re down, keep working and keep chugging,” lineman Jared Gunther said.
The Towanda seniors have stepped up and guided the younger players through those tough times, and feel confident they will continue the trend of good leadership.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity through the years, but I think we’ll be set for the next few years with the younger kids coming up,” wide receiver Quintin Woodburn said. “We just try to lead as best as we can and get the underclassmen going as much as they can. Making sure they’re doing the right things, making sure we’re doing the right things and just getting ready for every game.”
Facing that adversity now can go a long way in the future of the players, and teaches lessons that apply off the football field, according to Black Knights coach Craig Dawsey.
“That’s what life is going to give them. Life is not always going to go your way,” Dawsey said. “It’s nice to win games — I’ve been on both sides — but the bottom line is at some point in your life, you’re going to have to go through some adversity. I think they’ve learned in these last few years how to deal with adversity. You just have to keep your head down and keep grinding to get it done.”
The work the players have put in is starting to show up when Towanda takes the field.
“It’s been great,” quarterback Grady Flynn said. “That’s what all the players on the team really work for, and it’s great to see it pay off.”
Flynn hopes to see that trend continue.
“Hopefully it sparks a type of rebirth or ascension, just keep playing hard games and keep changing that press box number,” he said.
The wins are a nice thing, but Dawsey doesn’t see them as the ultimate measurement of success.
“I think it’s a great thing, but you have to define what success is. If it’s about wins, if that’s success for you, that’s fine,” he said. “But for me, it’s the souls that you get to touch. That’s the success for me, and they’ve certainly touched my soul. I’ve learned as much from them as they hopefully have from me, and they’ve certainly enriched my life greatly.”
This senior class has left an impact on their coach, their younger teammates and each other.
“It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had, knowing these boys have my back and I have theirs. It feels amazing,” Gunther said. “The brotherhood we all have, how close we all are, and the blood sweat and tears we put into it on the field and off the field.”
