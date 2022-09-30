Towanda seniors will leave lasting impact

The senior members of the Towanda football team have fought through adversity and helped the Black Knights find success in 2022. Pictured above, from left, are seniors Mitchell Mosier, Audy Vanderpool, Grady Flynn, Quintin Woodburn, Jared Gunther, Justin Schoonover, Austin Bump and Jodey Sullivan.

 Review Photo/Ryan Sharp

TOWANDA — The Towanda football team has taken its lumps in recent years, but things are starting to look bright for the program.

This year’s senior class has played a large role in making that happen.