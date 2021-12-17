TOWANDA — The Towanda wrestling program will host its annual Dandy Mini Mart Duals on Saturday with seven teams coming into town.
“This will be our 18th duals with one not having taken place last year because of COVID. We are grateful for the support that we’ve gotten over all these years from Dandy Mini Mart,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton. “It’s really kind of put us on the map from a wrestling standpoint to bring in all of these teams to wrestle. We’re looking forward to getting going again on Saturday.”
The tournament will run with two pools and then the teams from each pool crossing over to determine the champion by total record.
Pool A will consist of Towanda, Coudersport, Montgomery and Williamson. Pool B will feature Jersey Shore, Hughesville, Danville and Wyoming Area.
In round one, Towanda will face Williamson, and Coudersport and Montgomery will square off in Pool A. Pool B’s matches will be Hughesville facing Wyoming Area, while Danville takes on Jersey Shore.
The second round will have Towanda taking on Montgomery and Williamson going up against Coudersport in Pool A. Pool B action will see Hughesville and Jersey Shore squaring off and Wyoming Area taking on Danville.
The third round of Pool A will have Coudersport and Towanda going head-to-head and Williamson and Montgomery in the other match. Pool B will see Jersey Shore take on Wyoming Area and Danville facing Hughesville.
The fourth and fifth rounds will be determined by the records of each team.
Wrestling will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.