Towanda shakes off slow start to top Wylausing

WYALUSING — After the emotional high of winning its third straight NTL Large School division title earlier this week, Towanda girls basketball struggled to muster the necessary energy early on to defeat Wyalysing.
However, the Black Knights flipped a switch in the second half as Paige Manchester and Porschia Bennett helped lead Towanda to a 54-32 victory.
Bennett scored 17 second half points, finishing with 20 total, and Manchester led the Black Knights with 25 points.
Wyalusing made life difficult for Towanda in the first half. The Rams utilized a zone defense and allowed the Black Knights to shoot as many mid-range shots as they liked.
The shots did not fall for Towanda and foul trouble for both teams made any kind of offensive rhythm a nearly impossible feat.
At the 3:02 mark of the second quarter both teams had already committed 10 fouls.
Wyalusing made 10 out of its 13 total free throw attempts in the first half and trailed 24-23 heading into the third.
“To Wyalusing’s credit they played well, they executed, and I didn’t think that we brought the pressure that we are capable of doing,” Towanda head coach Rob Gentile said. “It was probably a little bit of a let down in terms of our effort but they responded in the second half.”
The shots began to fall for Manchester and Bennett in the third quarter. The duo combined for 15 points and Wyalusing was held to just two points.
Layla Botts led the Rams with 14 points.
This week has been a true test of strength for Wyalusing. The Rams played Troy on Monday, Athens on Tuesday, and Towanda on Thursday night rounding out the three top teams in the NTL.
“I am really happy with the effort,” wyalusing head coach Ricky Lindblad said. “We have kind of gone through a gauntlet this week and the girls stepped up to that challenge and they really gritted it out.”
Lindblad is optimistic that the program is moving in the right direction, but losing seniors Marissa Johnson, Olivia Spencer, Laci Norton, and Bryn Zionkowski makes it a tall order.
“We have four seniors that we are about to lose again so it is going to be another process again next year,” Lindblad said. “I honestly wish that I could have them come back for one more year because they have progressed that much from the beginning of the season and it has been really enjoyable.”
The Black Knights shift their attention to closing out the season on a high note and being as prepared as possible for postseason play.
“we have to fight hard and we have to compete every day,” gentile said. “They know that as we start to wind down in here in the end of the regular season we have some big games coming up.”
Towanda hosts Sullivan County on Saturday at noon, while Wyalusing hosts Wellsboro on Saturday at 6 p.m.
