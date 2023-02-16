TOWANDA — Towanda hosted the NEB boys basketball team on Wednesday night in the regular season finale for both teams, and the Black Knights used a 70-41 victory to secure their position as the sixth seed in the District IV Class AAA playoffs.
Despite the loss, NEB is in the D4 Class AA playoffs as the eighth seed after Montgomery was knocked off by Bucktail in their game on Wednesday.
Towanda’s depth, hustle and perimeter shooting wore down NEB as the game progressed on Wednesday.
The Knights started the game in stride, with a 7-2 run. Logan Lambert and Elias Shrawder hit jumpers during the strong start.
NEB answered the initial call with Cayden McPherson and Joe Stanton in the paint. The duo carried the offensive load and pulled NEB to within one at 16-15.
Towanda began to sub often late in the first. Fresh legs, sharp shooting and stingy defense sparked a run that did not end until late in the game.
Elias Shrawder continued to connect from outside and finished with four three-pointers. Teagan Irish dropped a trio of threes, and Justin Schoonover controlled the paint at both ends of the court.
The Black Knights paired their offensive fireworks with stingy defense. NEB struggled to score from the floor in the second and third quarters. The Panthers only scored six times from the floor during that time.
At the end of the third quarter, Towanda led 58-36.
The Black Knights continued to build the lead through the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Irish finished the game with 21 points while Elias Shrawder had 20 points. Eight Black Knights scored in the game.
Black Knight head coach Landon Henry attributed his team’s performance to “a ton of physicality.”
“I thought we were extremely excited to step on this floor one last time for our seniors,” Henry said. “Ultimately it showed in our effort at both ends of the floor. We just played with a really tough demeanor about us tonight.”
Henry believes his Black Knights may be peaking at the right time.
“Right now we are trying to play our best basketball of the season. I think we are headed in the right direction.”
Towanda secured the sixth seed and will travel to play Troy in the quarterfinals of the district playoffs. Troy won both meetings between the teams this year.
Joe Stanton and Brayden Miller led NEB with nine points each in the game.
NEB will be the eighth and final team in the Class AA playoffs and will visit top-seeded St. John Neumann in the opening round next week.
