WYSOX — The Towanda Majors Softball All-Stars hosted Tunkhannock in the District 15 finals Sunday. Tunkhannock defeated the shorthanded Towanda team twice. Both games ended early with 15-0 scores.
Towanda opened the first game perilously. Tunkahnnock’s second batter, Michaela Howell hit a line drive to right field for a triple with one out, and Kianna Hannon followed with a single to score Howell.
Towanda’s Kendal Cook struck out the next batter.
Then, she got a ground ball to second baseman Taylor Aquilio for a put out after that and Towanda escaped with only one run allowed.
But, Towanda could not answer in the bottom half of the inning. Tunkhannock’s Howell dominated in the circle. She struck out the side. Howell’s teammates gathered the momentum and went on a run. They scored seven in the top of the second and eight in the top of the third.
In the field, Howell and her teammates did not allow a Towanda runner past second base. In the bottom of the third, Tunkhannock replaced Howell with Taryn Newswanger.
Towanda still could not generate runs and trailed 15-0 after three.
The second game was similar to the first, except Towanda played as the visiting team.
Howell resumed her spot in the circle for Tunkhannock and struck out nine of the ten batters she faced.
Cook and her teammates held Tunkhannock to one run in the bottom of the first.
Center fielder Kenzie Brown snagged a hard hit line drive for one out. Mary Kate Eberlin made a nice play on a ground ball for an out at first. Catcher Kaylen Sluyter and third baseman Haleigh Lineburg teamed up to catch a runner trying to steal third.
But, as in the earlier game, Tunkhannock went on a run in the second and third innings. They scored ten in the second and four in the third. The run brought the score to 15-0 in the bottom of the third inning.
With the wins, Tunkhannock is the Pennsylvania District 15 Major Little League champion and will advance to Sectional play.
